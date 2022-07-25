COLORADO SPRINGS — In an email sent out to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) community, Chancellor Venkat Reddy identified the student found dead in a dorm room over the weekend and offered support to those who need it.

19-year-old Dawson Wilcox was a philosophy and political science double major in the College of Letters, Arts and Sciences at UCCS. Wilcox started at UCCS in the fall of 2021 and was involved in a number of activities on campus, including the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity.

“I know this news is hard for so many, especially those who knew and loved Dawson,” said Reddy in the email. He went on to say that the University will be offering counseling services to UCCS students and staff at no cost.

If you are a student:

The UCCS Wellness Center is offering free, walk-in crisis support the week of July 25, Monday – Friday from 1 – 2 p.m.

Students seeking additional counseling services can call the Wellness Center at 719-255-4444 to schedule an appointment.

If you are an employee:

UCCS faculty and staff may schedule mental health counseling sessions at no cost through the UCCS HealthCircle Primary Care Clinic at the Lane Center.

Faculty and staff may also use the Colorado State Employee Assistant Program.

It is devastating to lose a member of the Mountain Lion Family. Please join me in sending thoughts and deepest condolences to Dawson’s family, friends, and all those who loved him. Venkat Reddy, UCCS Chancellor

Details on a memorial service will be provided on Communique when they become available.