(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Cybersecurity Programs Office is hosting a series of cybersecurity camps for middle school students and middle and high school teachers over the summer.

UCCS said camps filled up immediately for 2023 and demand was so high that two additional student camps funded by UCCS were being offered but have since been filled and additional funding for more camps was unavailable. The first two camps were funded by an NSA grant.

The camps are free of charge to participants and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday throughout a variety of weeks in June and July. The camps will teach cybersecurity, networking, and general online safety.

Each student camp offers education, online activities, and hands-on experiences such as virtual reality, ciphers, lock-picking, industry speakers, and more to help grow attendees’ understanding and education in cybersecurity concepts, topics, and career opportunities.

The camp for educators prepares teachers for a Cybersecurity Certification exam offered by the EC-Council. Teachers will also have eight lesson plans for their classrooms, cybersecurity card games, and classroom cybersecurity career guides.

In addition, all teacher attendees will have the opportunity to practice their newfound cyber education skills at the middle school cyber camps before putting them to full use in their own classrooms in the fall.

Parents and educators looking ahead to 2024 can keep an eye on UCCS’s Cybersecurity website for when 2024 camps are announced, at the link above.