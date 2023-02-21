(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is hosting what they are calling a Conversation with Dmitry Muratov in association with Colorado Springs World Affairs Council, on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Ent Center for the Arts.

Muratov is the editor-in-chief for the independent Novaya Gazeta, a paper he co-founded in 1993 with several other journalists. The newspaper is known for its reporting on governmental corruption and human rights violations.

In 2021 Muratov received the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” according to the Nobel Prize website.

In 2022, the award was auctioned off to bring attention to the Ukrainian refugee crisis. It sold for over $100 million, with proceeds going to the UNICEF child refugee fund.

The event is open to the public, tickets can be purchased on Colorado Springs World Affairs Council’s website.