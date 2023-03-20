(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) College of Education is hosting the Southern Colorado Education Job Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at the Gallogly Events Center on Austin Bluffs Parkway.

According to UCCS, the fair will feature employers hiring for a wide variety of positions including; teachers, school counselors and nurses, administrators, bus drivers, and more.

UCCS said some jobs offer part-time hours with full-time benefits.

The event is open to the public and members of the community are encouraged to attend. Attendees and employers can pre-register for the event. Registration for Attendees is $5 and is due by April 6 and registration for employers is due by April 3. Admission for attendees that are not registered is $15 at the door.

“The UCCS College of Education is thrilled to partner with local school districts to provide an opportunity for the community to fill needed roles across the state of Colorado,” said Caroline Wooten, Community Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for the College of Education. “Our graduates, in particular, are excited to continue contributing to the field of education and making a difference in the lives of Colorado youth.”