(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) has dedicated a new sculpture honoring Olympians and Paralympians.

UCCS said more than 15,000 athletes travel to Colorado Springs to train, and when they are not training many athletes choose UCCS to start or continue their education plans. The sculpture honors the unique dedication of the student-athletes, according to UCCS.

The sculpture is about 30 feet tall, with five eight-inch-wide metal spirals in red, blue, green, yellow, and grey. Around the upper tier of the sculpture are plaques honoring UCCS Olympians and Paralympians by the year and city of participation, with plans to add plaques as more Olympic Games are held.

The dedication featured remarks from eight-time Olympic Medalist Apolo Ohno and Olympic Gold Medalist Amber English. The sculpture is located in the plaza next to the University Center.