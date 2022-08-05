UPDATE: UCCS says the Denver FBI determined there is no threat.

Campus will remain closed and reopen on Aug. 6 at 6 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) says they will close due to an unsubstantiated threat among many colleges in the Colorado Community College System.

As a result of these threats, all three Front Range Community College campuses in Boulder County, Larimer County and Westminster were placed on lockout around 7:20 a.m.

In a tweet, UCCS states that out of an abundance of caution, the campus will close immediately and remain closed until further notice.