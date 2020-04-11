U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths

(KXAN) — The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University says.

The U.S. has a confirmed 19,666 deaths followed by Italy with 18,849 based on data from Worldometer which receives reports directly from Government communication channels.

On Friday the U.S. recorded 2,074 deaths in the largest increase in coronavirus related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, according to a CNN report.

In Colorado, 6,510 cases were reported as of Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

1,312 of the 6,510 cases were hospitalized across 56 counties in Colorado.

250 deaths have been reported in the state of Colorado.

CDPHE as of Friday, April 10

Note: This summary for the state of Colorado only includes data through 4/9 and does not reflect cases since then, according to the CDPHE.

For more information on the coronavirus in Colorado, click here.