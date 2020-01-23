U.S. Paralympics Swimming 10th Annual Jimi Flowers Classic

COLORADO SPRINGS – The U.S. Paralympics Swimming team hosted the 10th Annual Jimi Flowers Classic in Colorado Springs at the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center over the weekend.

The first session was held Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by session 2 at 5 p.m. each day, Jan. 18 and 19. This was an opportune time to watch the athletes in action as they prepare for the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The top Team USA athletes were in town for the event, including Paralympic champions and Paralympic hopefuls, as this is the first meet of the year.