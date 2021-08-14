U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team departs for Tokyo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 14 Team USA athletes are on their way to Tokyo in order to compete in this year’s Paralympic Games.

The athletes departed the Colorado Springs Airport Saturday morning with farewells given by Mayor John Suthers and his wife, Janet.

Saturday’s group will be swimming for Team USA once the games begin on Tuesday, August 24.

According to Mayor Suthers, the athletes have been training at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Olympic City USA for over a year in preparation for this year’s events.

Saturday’s group included Evan Austin, McKenzie Coan, Julia Gaffney, Rudy Garcia-Tolson, Robert Griswold, Sophia Herzog, Jessica Long, Elizabeth Marks, Joseph Peppersack, Zach Shattuck, Natalie Sims, Leanne Smith, Matt Torres, and Colleen Young.

To stay up-to-date on the athletes and their competitions, visit the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team’s website.