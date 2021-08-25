U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Museum launches resiliency curriculum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— The U.S. Olympics and Paralympics Museum has launched a brand-new resiliency curriculum for children called “Becoming Your Personal Best: Life Lessons from Olympians and Paralympians”.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum alongside the Colorado Health Foundation partnered to create the curriculum in order to inspire the next generation with inspiring life stories from Olympians and Paralympians, skill-building activities, resources to help them grow through failure and how to develop a positive mindset.

“The USOPM is proud to offer this resource to our Colorado community,” said Phil Lane, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s acting CEO. “We know kids and families are struggling in these chaotic times, and the USOPM wanted to offer support by sharing the incredible resiliency stories of our Olympic and Paralympic athletes through the development of the BYPB program…we are offering free access to the curriculum for all residents, schools, and community organizations in Colorado.”

The curriculum can be found on this website is composed of lesson plans, activities, and 5-7-minute athlete videos for students in grades 4-12. There are 32 modules with 80 lessons on Self-Identity, Mindset, Problem Solving, Perseverance, Relationships and Confidence. Olympians and Paralympians are both featured in the curriculum videos as well as a nine-part part video series that is now broadcast every Sunday on Rocky Mountain PBS now through Sunday, Oct. 3.

“We are delighted to have this program ready to reach Colorado’s young people just in time for the start of the school year,” said Dr. Laura Quinn, BYPB Curriculum Director. “BYPB comes out of a collaborative design process with a great team of educators, counselors and youth leaders; it is research-informed and designed for accessibility and equity. The need for resiliency education is so great right now, especially with the added challenges brought about by the pandemic, and we’re hearing that this program will be a helpful resource to fill the gap in our youth’s resiliency skills and abilities.”

BYPB was made possible by generous funding from the Colorado Health Foundation.

During the Colorado Grand Opening, BYPB staff began hosting Resiliency Huddles and Resiliency Warm-Ups at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, highlighting lessons from the curriculum with art, activities and discussions with Olympians and Paralympians.

