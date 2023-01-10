The U.S. Olypmic and Paralypmic Museum will give teachers free admission at Teacher Appreciation Weekend.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is teaming up with Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) to offer a discount for all PPLD library card holders.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29 guests can present their library card to get admission for $10 to the museum and enjoy what PPLD is calling interactive exhibits and an immersive and accessible look into the journey of Team USA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

The PPLD bookmobile will be on site from when the museum opens until noon both days for on-site library card registration and will be hosting a special Storytime, Saturday morning at 9 a.m.