U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosts Paralympic Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With the Tokyo Paralympic Games coming to a close this weekend, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will host Paralympic Day from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The day will be filled with athlete meet and greets, sport demonstrations and even service puppies in training at the free, outdoor event. There will also be a grill on the terrace for hamburgers and hotdogs along with beer, wine and canned cocktails for purchase. Outdoor concession operations will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Regular museum admission prices apply to access to the museum.



The USOPM’s Paralympic Day is part of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s Colorado Grand Opening. To learn more about Paralympic Day and CGO, visit usopm.org/cgo.

CGO supporters include El Paso County and Ent Credit Union, as well as Classic Homes, CSI Construction, Weidner Apartment Homes and Griffis/Blessing.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday, Sept. 4

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. // table tennis demo (Museum atrium)

11a.m. – 4 p.m. // pin trading w Jim Goddard (Museum atrium)

11 – 11:30 a.m. // sitting volleyball demonstration

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. // John Register meet & greet, Paralympic silver medalist

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. // puppy service animal training // Canine Companion

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. // wheelchair fencing demonstration

1 – 1:45 p.m. // wheelchair basketball demonstration

2 – 3 p.m. // Dartanyon Crockett meet & greet, 2x Paralympic bronze medalist

3 – 3:30 p.m. // judo demonstration

For more information about the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, click here.