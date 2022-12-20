The U.S. Olypmic and Paralypmic Museum will give teachers free admission at Teacher Appreciation Weekend.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will extend its hours of operation between Christmas and New Year’s Day to seven days a week.

Normally the museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, between Christmas and New Year’s Day the museum will be open Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The holidays are meant for friends and loved ones to spend time together making memories, and there’s no better place to do that than the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum,” said Museum Acting Chief Executive Officer Pam Shockley-Zalabak.

After New Year’s Day the museum will return to seasonal hours which currently are: