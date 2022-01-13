U.S. Olympic Museum announces Beijing Winter Fest celebration Feb. 5-March 13

COLORADO SPRINGS -– The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will host the Beijing Winter Fest celebration, running from February 5 until March 13.

“The USOPM’s Beijing Winter Fest celebration embodies what it means to live in Olympic City USA,” said USOPM acting CEO Phil Lane. “From daily street curling and artifact demonstrations to athlete meet-and-greets, the energy and enthusiasm of the Games will be felt throughout the Museum.”



The Beijing Winter Fest will feature daily activities during the Games such as sport demonstrations, athlete meet-and-greets artifact showcases and more. The festivities kick off on February 5 with the Downtown Winter Fest celebration, hosted by The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and the museum.



The free indoor and outdoor event runs from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and fans can watch the Beijing Games on an outdoor screen, live entertainment, food and drink, sport demonstrations, etc.

Beijing Winter Fest supporters include the Colorado Springs Toyota Dealers Association including Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs and Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota.

The Museum will also be shifting its hours of operations.

During the Beijing Games, the USOPM will be open seven days.

Monday : 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions

: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions Tuesday : 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions

: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions Wednesday : 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions

: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions Thursday : 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions

: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions Friday : 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions

: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions Saturday : 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. // general admissions

: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. // general admissions Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. // general admissions

“I encourage the public to come celebrate and truly get a sense of the Olympic and Paralympic spirit in the heart of Olympic City USA,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We are especially proud of the athletes who train and live in Colorado Springs, and we look forward to supporting them during the Beijing Games.”