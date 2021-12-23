U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum to extend hours over holidays

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This July 17, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum shows the U.S. Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Bill Baum/U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will extend its hours of operation between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Typically, the museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays but during this time period, it will be open Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. 

“The holidays are meant for friends and loved ones to spend time together making memories, and there’s no better place to do that than the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum,” said acting chief executive officer Phil Lane.

The Museum will return to seasonal hours beginning the first week in January.

Those hours will be as follows:

  • Monday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. // general admissions
  • Tuesday: closed for general admission; large groups and special events only
  • Wednesday: closed for general admission; large groups and special events only
  • Thursday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. // general admissions
  • Friday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. // general admissions
  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. // general admissions
  • Sunday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. // general admissions

Group tours are available seven days a week, pending group size. For more information, click here.

To learn more about the Museum’s safety measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit usopm.org/safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 