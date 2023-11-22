(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) KXRM — The United States Marshals Service has released more information about the multi-agency manhunt and arrest of 45-year-old Hanme Clark in New Mexico after a deadly shooting in Custer County.

According to U.S. Marshals, Clark was wanted by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on a warrant for three counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, and one count of First-Degree Assault, in connection to the deaths of his neighbors identified as 63-year-old Rob Geers, 73-year-old Beth Wade Geers, and 58-year-old James Daulton, along with the Aggravated Assault of Patty Daulton, who is being treated at a trauma center in Colorado Springs for her injuries.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, CCSO Sheriff Rich Smith gave arrest authority to the U.S. Marshals Service which had already started working with law enforcement, when information was obtained that indicated Clark was traveling south on I-25 toward New Mexico.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer saw Clark’s vehicle traveling south toward Albuquerque. NMSP began following Clark and positively identified him as the driver of the vehicle. U.S. Marshals, along with NMSP, coordinated a plan to stop Clark’s vehicle. When on westbound I-40 outside of a populated area, police used spike strips to stop the vehicle and Clark was taken into custody, briefly shutting down westbound I-40. Clark was then taken to the New Mexico State Police Office in Albuquerque for questioning.

“I’d like to thank all of the agencies who joined together to quickly apprehend this fugitive and get him into custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado Kirk Taylor. “The events that took place Monday in Custer County are horrific and traumatic for a tight-knit community. It was critical for the victims in this case and their families that the suspect be apprehended quickly and with the help of so many partner agencies, I’m glad to report we were able to do that.”

Clark is being held in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque and awaiting extradition back to Colorado.