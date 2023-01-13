U.S. Marine helicopter unit to train at Fort Carson

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — A U.S. Marine helicopter unit will conduct training exercises at Fort Carson and Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS) from Jan. 27 through Feb. 8, according to Fort Carson.

Increased aviation operations may generate noise at PCMS, Fort Carson, and along the southern Colorado Front Range area during this time. Training exercises will take place between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Courtesy of Fort Carson

The Heavy Helicopter Squadron HMH-464, stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, will be training and testing their flight capability with the CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft.

Fort Carson says it is committed to balancing training missions with protecting and preserving PCMS’ natural environment and historical properties.

“Environmental personnel are involved in all levels of planning for military training, construction and other activities that could affect the PCMS environment,” stated Fort Carson in a press release.

To file noise complaints, contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849 or (719) 526-7525 for more information. For after-hours, contact the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at 526-5500 and ask for the On-Call Public Affairs Officer.