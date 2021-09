COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - In the months since May of 2021, there have been two noticeable jumps in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered when looking on the El Paso County Public Health Vaccine Dashboard.

The first, more substantial jump came after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID vaccine to be used for teenagers ages 12-15 years in early May.

The second came after the FDA gave full approval for the same vaccine in early August of 2021.