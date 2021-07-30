U.S. Air Force Academy re-opens to public Aug. 2

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. –The U.S. Air Force Academy is reopening to the public on Aug. 2 after almost 17 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to the United States Air Force

Academy,” Lieutenant Gen. Richard Clark said. “Cadets have been back since last fall, and we’ve learned to work in an environment focused on reducing COVID risks.”

The Academy gates will be open to visitors starting Aug. 2, 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day. Visitors

must bring a state-issued ID, Defense Department ID or passport. Random vehicle inspections

may occur. Also, current U.S. Department of Defense and Air Force Academy rules require all individuals to wear a mask inside Academy facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Air Force Academy Visitors Center with informational displays and presentations

will open on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Visitors are welcome in the Arnold Hall food court, on hiking and biking trails, stables, golf course and visitors center. Visitors may also observe the cadet area, athletic fields, aircraft on permanent static display and ongoing Airmanship training. Noon meal formations will start with the academic year on Aug. 9.

The Falcon Athletics ticket office will also reopen weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Cadet Field House and online. Visit this website for the latest schedules, venue maps and game times.

On Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., Academy Athletics will open to the public with its first intercollegiate event of 2021 in the Cadet Soccer Stadium when the Falcons host Colorado in women’s soccer. Air Force football will host two practices open to the public on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Falcon Stadium. The Falcons will open the season against Lafayette on Sept. 4 at noon in Falcon Stadium.

Since becoming a national landmark in 2004, the Academy is a popular tourist destination with

around 1 million visitors annually (pre-COVID numbers).