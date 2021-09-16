U.S. Air Force Academy honors airman and astronaut Colonel Fred Gregory

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Academy honors an Airman and Astronaut in formal

ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 16, naming the Consolidated Education and Training Facility for the retired Air

Force Colonel Fred Gregory.



Gregory is a Distinguished Graduate of USAFA’s Class of 1964, a decorated Airman with 6,976 hours in over 50 aircraft, and a respected former NASA astronaut and administrator.

Courtesy of the U.S. Air Force Academy

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, academy superintendent, and Brigadier General Linell Letendre, academy

Dean of Faculty, will lead ceremonies including unveiling new signage for the “Gregory Hall,” with

remarks from Gregory to follow. The naming was approved by Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q.

Brown, Jr.



Courtesy of the U.S. Air Force Academy

The CETF is the second-largest USAFA education facility outside of Fairchild Hall. It houses the

dean of faculty’s astronautical engineering and civil engineering laboratories, as well as the

departments of chemistry and biology.

Gregory flew 550 combat rescue missions in Vietnam, earned competitive selection in the first

class of space shuttle astronauts and was the first Black American to pilot a spacecraft where he

accrued 455 hours in space.

Courtesy of the U.S. Air Force Academy

He later served as NASA’s deputy and acting administrator.



“Gregory Hall will serve as an inspiration to cadets for generations to come,” said Clark. “Colonel Gregory excelled in academics, in the air, and in space. He epitomizes the Academy’s heritage, and also its future as the Academy of the Space Force.”



Gregory will also be honored during a portrait unveiling in the Superintendent’s conference room

and a pre-game recognition at Saturday’s Falcon Football game.

