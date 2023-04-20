(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) Band will present its annual Armed Forces Day concert at the Pikes Peak Center on Wednesday, May 10.

Tickets are required and will be available for pick up at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office beginning Saturday, April 29.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to

the public. Patrons without a ticket will be seated in any available seat 15 minutes before showtime.

The USAFA Band will join the United States Army’s 4th Infantry Division Band to present a concert in celebration for Armed Forces Day.

The concert will feature patriotic favorites and highlight the contributions of service members, both past and present, said USAFA. It will also celebrate the Colorado Springs Military Affairs Council’s Outstanding Enlisted Award nominees and their support to the local community.

The USAFA Band is one of only two Air Force premier bands and the only Department of Defense premier band located west of the Appalachian Mountains, according to USAFA. The Band provides year-round support to the Academy and the more than 4,000 cadets in the cadet wing, helping develop leaders of character who will serve our country as officers in the United States Air Force and United States Space Force, said USAFA.

The Academy Band maintains a rigorous performance schedule in support of Cadet and Air Force troop morale, recruiting and community outreach. For over 60 years, the Academy Band has used the power of music to inspire Air Force personnel and the nation, produce innovative musical programs and products, and communicate Air Force excellence to millions around the globe, stated USAFA.