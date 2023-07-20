(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested two women connected to a robbery at a Safeway parking lot on Thursday, May 4.

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

Melissa Colwell, 44, and Ashley Cooper, 33, both of Pueblo, were arrested and are being held for the following charges pending advisement:

Aggravated Robbery (F3)

Identify Theft (F4)

Criminal Possession of 4 or More Financial Devices (F5)

Criminal Possession of 2 or More Identifying Documents (f6)

Accessory to Commit Felony (F6)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Other Felony (F6)

Criminal Attempt of Vehicular Assault (F6)

Conspiracy to Commit Felony (F6)

Theft $300-$1000 (M2)

Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device Less than $300 (PO)

On May 4, officers were called to a Safeway in Cañon City on a report of a robbery. An investigation determined a suspect had stolen a woman’s purse in the parking lot, per CCPD.

During the suspect’s attempt to run from the scene, the victim had been partially dragged by a vehicle the suspect used to get away, said CCPD. A second suspect was also in the vehicle and was believed to be complicit in the act. The victim suffered minor injuries, stated CCPD.

The victim’s credit cards were used several times in the preceding hours and days at various locations in Fremont and Pueblo Counties, CCPD reported. During these transactions, officers secured video footage of the suspects.