(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a semi-truck that flipped on its side on I-25 in northern Colorado Springs early Sunday morning on Nov. 12.

CSP says the 18-wheeler crashed just before 1:30 a.m. on I-25 near Baptist Road. Two people had to be transported to the hospital after the crash.

The semi was not on the road and was completely on the median. The 18-wheeler was moved just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.