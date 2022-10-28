(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A vehicle fire is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) after two vehicles burned near Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 officers were called to the 3200 block of East La Salle Street to assist CSFD with two vehicles on fire. Officers secured the area and assisted CSFD as needed.

CSPD said there were no injuries from the fire, and the scene is being investigated by CSFD.