Two-vehicle crash shuts down several roads to Fountain early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several roads leading to Fountain were closed early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called the intersection of E Fountain Boulevard and S Murray Boulevard around 12:48 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they discovered a two vehicle crash in the intersection. Due to the scope of the investigation, the intersection was closed as well as:
- S/B Murray Boulevard at Michelle Court
- N/B Murray Boulevard at Center Park Drive
- E/B Fountain Boulevard at Academy Park Loop
- W/B Fountain Boulevard at Jet Wing Drive
Around 6 a.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened.