Two-vehicle crash shuts down several roads to Fountain early Sunday morning

News

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several roads leading to Fountain were closed early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called the intersection of E Fountain Boulevard and S Murray Boulevard around 12:48 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a two vehicle crash in the intersection. Due to the scope of the investigation, the intersection was closed as well as:

  • S/B Murray Boulevard at Michelle Court
  • N/B Murray Boulevard at Center Park Drive
  • E/B Fountain Boulevard at Academy Park Loop
  • W/B Fountain Boulevard at Jet Wing Drive

Around 6 a.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened.

