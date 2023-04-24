Two suspects wanted in alleged negligent homicide

(CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo.) — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the community’s help in locating two suspects wanted for alleged negligent homicide.

Courtesy of Crowley County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Jeremy Soltani is wanted for Criminally Negligent Homicide, Child Abuse Causing Death and Manslaughter, according to CCSO. Jason’s last known place of residence was in Ordway. CCSO said he is currently employed with the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

Jason is a White man, 6’04” tall and 225 pounds. He may be driving one of the following vehicles, per CCSO:

Silver 2003 Nissan Sedan

Silver 2012 Toyota Carolla

White 1997 Dodge Ram Van

Courtesy of Crowley County Sheriff’s Office

Joy Celestial Soltani is wanted for Criminally Negligent Homicide, Child Abuse Causing Death, Manslaughter and Perjury, stated CCSO.

Joy is a White woman, 4’11” tall, 117 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Joy’s last known place of residence was also in Ordway.

Joy may be driving one of the following vehicles, said CCSO: