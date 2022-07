PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs help identifying two suspects in connection to a stolen truck.





PCSO is in search of two men who stole a truck out of the Pueblo.

The truck was recovered at a Shell gas station in Pueblo West.

If you know these men or anything about the incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.