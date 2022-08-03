COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects involved in multiple armed robberies throughout the city.

In Feb 2022 at 8:30 a.m., CSPD officers were notified of an armed robbery at the Liberty Tax business located at 521 South Circle Dr.

Responding officers learned that business employees were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects who fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money prior to police arrival.

In March 2022 at 8:15 a.m., CSPD was called to an armed robbery at the Ace Cash Express business located at 3014 North Nevada Avenue.

Police discovered that multiple suspects attempted to enter the business while armed with firearms. The suspects did not gain access to the business and fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Shortly after on the same day, at 9:30 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery at the US Bank located at 2308 East Pikes Peak Ave.

Investigations revealed that multiple suspects committed an armed robbery at the ATM outside the bank. The suspects fled in multiple vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money prior to police arrival on scene.

No injuries were reported by victims in any of the above crimes. The CSPD Robbery Unit assumed all three investigations and determined they were committed by the same group of individuals.

Jahiddi Ucef Williams, 20 years-old

Isaiah Blaze Juvera, 20 years-old

Arrest warrants for 20-year-old Colorado Springs resident Isaiah Blaze Juvera, and 20-year-old Fountain resident Jahiddi Ucef Williams were obtained on July 29 after extensive investigations in the ensuing months.

Both suspects were charged with one count each of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery.

On Tuesday, CSPD took both suspects into custody.