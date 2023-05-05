COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Jimmy Ockford and Romario Williams each scored goals for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, but two quick strikes from El Paso helped Locomotive FC to a 3-2 win at Weidner Field Friday night.

Luis Solignac and Petar Petrovic scored just three minutes apart beginning in the 10th minute for El Paso (5-3-1, 16 PTS). Emmanuel Sonupe’s goal in the 74th minute stood as the game-winner.

Switchbacks FC (5-3-1, 16 PTS) suffered their first home loss of the season and will now play three-straight road games against Memphis 901 FC, Indy Eleven and Tampa Bay Rowdies.