(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected.

The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took items while implying possession of a weapon, although no weapon was seen. The suspect entered a vehicle and left before officers arrived.

According to CSPD, the second robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at a store on the 1700 block of Dublin Boulevard near the intersection with North Academy Boulevard. CSPD said a woman suspect entered the store and took several items, threatening the clerk with physical harm. The suspect was seen entering a vehicle with several occupants and leaving the area.

CSPD said that the robbery on Dublin Blvd does appear to be connected to the robbery on Commerce Center Dr.