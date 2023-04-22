COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC scored twice in less than three minutes in the second half to defeated New Mexico United 2-1 Saturday night at Weidner Field.

Colorado Springs (4-2-1, 13 PTS) surrendered the first goal of the game less than a minute into the second half following a giveaway. Santiago Moar left-foot fadeaway shot was initially stopped by a diving Christian Herrera, but the Switchbacks keeper’s momentum brought the ball with him beyond the line.

In the 67th minute, Switchbacks FC received a fortunate bounce of their own. United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis moved to his left in an attempt to defend Patrick Seagrist’s cross, but New Mexico defender Harry Swartz’s block attempt deflected off his left foot and through an opening to the right of Tambakis, who couldn’t recover in time.

In the 70th minute, a retreating New Mexico backline opened up an easy tap-in opportunity for Colorado Springs. Devon Williams found a clear attempt near the top of the 18-yard box before finding Drew Skundrich at the top of the 6-yard box.

The Switchbacks will visit Charleston Battery Sat., April 29.