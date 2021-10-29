Two places in Colorado for yard-sign recycling

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 05: Signs line a road at a Gwinnett County voting location on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

DENVER– Political candidates who want to recycle their yard signs this year now have two places to go in Colorado.

Since 2007, GFL Environmental of Colorado has been the only company in the state that accepts corrugated plastic signs for recycling and it’s free.

Those candidates can plan to drop their unwanted signs in designated containers near GFL’s recycling plant at 645 W. 53rd Place, Denver or at GFL’s recycling plant at 4005 Interpark Drive, Colorado Springs. The bins will be available until Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“GFL has always been at the forefront of recycling technology, and we pride ourselves on our innovative sustainability programs and on our ability to keep the highest percentage of waste materials out of the landfill,” said Wendy Fauth, GFL’s Regional Recyclable Materials Manager.

The plastic will be transformed into many useful items such as bottles, carpeting, toys or other new plastic components. Number of elections pending, the typical volume of yard signs recycled by GFL in Denver has hovered around 2.5 tons.

There are various types of campaign signs, and only the rigid, corrugated plastic is being accepted. The flimsy plastic is not recyclable at this time. GFL asks that campaign workers remove the metal wickets from the signs. Those wickets can best be donated to other politicians who would like to use them in the next election, or the wickets can be recycled at a local scrap metal recycling facility.

GFL welcomes drop-offs between 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. To reduce traffic, GFL asks that campaign workers try to consolidate loads as much as possible.

