COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said two people were transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a stabbing on the city’s northwest side.

CSPD posted about the stabbing on Twitter just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, and said it happened in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive, near West Woodmen Road and Delmonico Drive.

CSPD said a suspect is in custody and there is no known threat to the community.

Violent Crimes detectives are responding and taking over the investigation.