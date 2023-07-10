(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) rescued two people off a rock on the Arkansas River on Sunday, July 9.

According to the PFD, on Sunday its swift water rescue team was called to the Arkansas River about two swimmers in distress at the kayak course.

The team was able to assist both people back to shore and one was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

PFD reminds the public that river and weather conditions can change rapidly and to be aware of their surroundings at all times. It also said personal floatation devices are required anytime you are in the water.