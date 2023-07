(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning, July 15.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue on reports of a shooting. CSPD said at least two people were hit by gunfire. As of now, both parties are in stable condition, per CSPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.