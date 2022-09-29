(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department CSFD were called to a vehicle rollover crash near Highway 115, closing the road for several hours.

According to CSPD at around 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of South Highway 115 at Clubhouse Drive for a vehicle rollover crash. Officers found the vehicle upside down on the shoulder of the road with two people inside, a third person was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

CSFD treated the two people inside the vehicle for serious life-threatening injuries and took them to the hospital. CSPD said that alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

CSPD said that Southbound Highway 115 was closed for about three hours but has since reopened.