COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are looking for the two people who broke into a Colorado Springs home and demanded various items from victims, Thursday night.

Police said the home invasion happened around 11:13 P.M. at a home on Half Turn Place. Two people armed with guns entered the home, confronted the residents with a gun, and demanded various items, according to police.

The suspects then fled the scene. Officers checked the area, but no suspects have been arrested.