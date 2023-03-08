(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon on March 8, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of O’Neal Avenue on reports of a carjacking. The victim told officers two boys arrived in the area when one of the boys threatened him with a weapon. The two suspects also stole the victim’s sport utility vehicle.

Later, the vehicle was seen being driven near the 1100 block of West Northern Avenue. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. Officers pursued the vehicle, and the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Portland Avenue and River Avenue.

Two minors ran from the crashed vehicle but were captured shortly after a chase on foot. Both were taken into custody without incident. Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the PPD’s Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.