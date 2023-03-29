(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), responded to reports of a stabbing that allegedly resulted from a fight between two men.

On Tuesday, March 28 at around 11:49 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 400 block of West Platte Avenue west of I-25. Police said they learned two men were stabbed during a physical fight with one another. The men knew each other and they received medical attention for their injuries and are expected to survive.

CSPD said both involved parties are accounted for and there is no danger to the public. Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time.