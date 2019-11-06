Two men from Cañon City arrested on multiple charges following fight

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — After a fight involving an air rifle and a baseball bat, Cañon City Police have arrested two people on multiple charges.

Just before noon on Monday, the Cañon City Police Department said officers responded to a report of an assault and a person with a gun in the 200 block of West Catlin Ave.

When officers arrived, they contacted two men and a woman who were in the area. Officers then learned that there had been a fight at a residence in the 200 block of West Catlin Avenue, and there were a man and woman still there.

CCPD said that the man had been beaten with an air rifle and a baseball bat. When officers contacted the 24-year-old victim, the officers requested immediate medical assistance as he was injured and having difficulty breathing.

It was later determined that the victim had been shot with a pellet gun and the pellet had lodged in his heart.

The victim was taken to the hospital then flown to a Colorado Springs hospital due to his injuries. The victim is in critical but stable condition at this time, according to police.

Based on their investigation, officers arrested 21-year-old Lane Peeples and 20-year-old Cody Butcher, both of Cañon City.

Lane Peeples has been charged with: Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Menacing (Domestic Violence), Child Abuse, and Conspiracy.

Cody Butcher was charged with: Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Conspiracy.