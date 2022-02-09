Two men found dead in Fremont County ravine

Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to County Road 67, in an area called Phantom Canyon, after someone reported a suspicious death.

There, deputies discovered the bodies of two men in a ravine and determined their injuries indicated foul play.

Fremont County Detectives are working with FBI agents and actively looking for leads. Right now, the sheriff’s office says because the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released.

The victims’ names are being withheld until their families can be notified.