COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers were called out to the 4000 block of Fountain Springs Grove, just before 12:30 A.M. on Tuesday, on the report of a shooting.

When CSPD officers arrived on scene, they discovered the bodies of two men.

The Violent Crimes Homicide Assault Unit was called in and assumed the investigation.

At this point, no suspect information, nor the identity of the victims, has been released.

This story will be updated.