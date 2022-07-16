COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting in an apartment complex that left two men dead Friday evening.

At 7:13 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Incline Apartments located at 3125 Sinton Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead and a second victim with gunshot wounds. The second victim was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Initial investigations found no suspects. Police say there is no known danger to the community.

This is an active investigation and further details will be released.