FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested two men after locating the suspects in a stolen vehicle and in possession of drugs and firearms.

At 10:15 a.m., FPD officers confronted three suspects sitting in a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Royalty Pl. and Windsor Ln.

Upon contact, the vehicle attempted to flee by striking surrounding patrol cars.

Police say the driver began ingesting what appeared to be Fentanyl pills while ignoring commands from officers.

Law enforcement was able to block the vehicle in and take the driver and two passengers into custody.

2000 suspected fentanyl pills, two handguns, ten grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately $12,000 in cash were found with the three suspects.

Troy McKibben

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Troy McKibben who had active warrants for the following:

Vehicular Eluding

Theft (2 counts)

Motor Vehicle Theft

Trespass Auto (3 counts)

ID Theft

Possession Financial Documents

Possession Schedule 2 Substance (2 counts)

Obstruction and Drug Paraphernalia

After medical clearance, McKibben was booked into a criminal justice center (CJC) on new charges:

Special Offender (Drugs and Guns)

(Drugs and Guns) Possession of more than 50 grams of suspected Fentanyl with intent to distribute

Possession Schedule two Controlled Substance

Motor Vehicle Theft

Criminal Mischief.

The male passenger identified as 39-year-old Jason Crumpler was booked into CJC on warrants for:

Traffic Offenses

Kidnaping

Shoplifting

Eluding an Officer

The third passenger was released due to having non-extraditable misdemeanor warrants.

All three parties were from the western slope of Colorado (Delta, Montrose and Grand Junction area).

If you have any information about this incident, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.