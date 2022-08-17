COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects who trespassed into a resident’s yard and stole items from their garage.

Just before 5 a.m., CSPD officers were notified of a Burglary in Progress at a residence.

The reporting party reported two men jumping into their neighbor’s yard and then entering their neighbor’s garage.

The suspects carried items out of the garage before driving away in a silver Toyota Echo with the trunk propped open. The driver headed westbound on Mount View Lane.

As a CSPD officer drove into the area, he spotted the suspect’s vehicle as it pulled into the 7-11 located near the corner of North Weber Street and Mountain View Lane.

The officers made contact with the vehicle and detained four suspects who were in the vehicle.

52-year-old Edward Davidson Jr. and 27-year-old Trayvond Saunders were arrested for existing warrants, 2nd Degree Burglary and 1st Degree Criminal Trespass.