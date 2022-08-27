COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two men for burglary after chasing the suspects on foot.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the Sand Creek Division were called to the corner of Hancock Expressway and Boychuck Avenue for a burglary in progress.

The reporting individual witnessed a suspect breaking into coin machines near the area and provided officers with a description of the suspect.

CSPD officers arrived at the location and saw a man matching the suspect’s description who was tampering with coin-operated equipment. When the suspect saw police, the man attempted to enter a vehicle occupied by one of his associates but was unsuccessful and fled on foot. Police gave chase and detained the suspect a short distance away.

The vehicle also attempted to flee the area but struck a curb, incapacitating the vehicle. The driver also fled on foot and attempted to hide in nearby brushes but was caught by police. Remaining occupants of the vehicle were detained pending further investigation.

According to police reports, the vehicle was stolen that previous afternoon.

Maurice Litchfield and Hector Cerini were both arrested and charged.

The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants as well as charges from the incident. The burglary suspect was likewise charged with offenses related to the incident.