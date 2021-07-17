Two lanes reopen on Garden of the Gods Road following water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two westbound lanes on Garden of the Gods Road have reopened following a water main break.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the two lanes reopened at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Southbound I-25 traffic can access the reopened lanes while northbound lanes cannot. Eastbound lanes from N. Chestnut Street to I-25 are still closed.

The partial reopening comes days after a water main break forced the closure of Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25.

Garden of the Gods Road is one of the busiest sections of traffic in Colorado Springs.