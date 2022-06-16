COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identities of the two people killed in a motorcycle crash at Highway 83 and Powers Boulevard.

Just before 8 p.m. on June 9, CSPD responded to the intersection of Hwy 83 and Powers on a motorcycle vs. car crash. When officers arrived, they determined a motorcycle was heading northbound on Hwy 83 while a blue SUV was southbound on Hwy 83, preparing to make a left turn onto North Powers Boulevard. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the SUV, resulting in fatal injuries to the motorcycle driver.

Emergency aid was also provided to the passenger of the motorcycle but she was also declared dead on the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner has identified the two people killed after autopsies were conducted. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 26-year-old Troy Rodrigues, and the passenger was identified as 23-year-old Morganne Markowski.

These are the 18th and 19th traffic fatalities of 2022. Another motorcycle crash on the same day, June 9, took the life of 21-year-old Ashlyn Miles, bringing the total fatalities on the year to 20.