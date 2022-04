Fremont County, Colo. — Two people are dead following a crash on Saturday in Fremont County.

Colorado State Patrol said a 79-year-old Denver man was driving on Highway 115 in a Subaru when he drifted into the northbound lane colliding head-on with an SUV.

The Driver of the Subaru was killed.

The Driver of the SUV, an 87-year-old man, also died, and his passenger was flown to Penrose Hospital. It is not clear the severity of their injuries.