(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two people have died after a motorcycle hit a car in the late evening hours of Saturday, June, 3 according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said on Saturday around 10:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Surfwood Lane and Pueblo Boulevard about a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Police said the motorcycle rider and the passenger of the car were dead on the scene, there were no other injuries.

PPD’s investigation showed the motorcycle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed south on Pueblo Boulevard. The car, a black BMW was north on Pueblo Boulevard and making a left turn onto Surfwood Lane when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the BMW. Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

Police said the identities of the victims will be revealed by the Pueblo County Coroner after the appropriate notifications have been made.